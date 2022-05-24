Mobile Arts Council Spring Fling Paint Party Fundraiser

Join the Mobile Arts Council at the Saenger Theatre’s Gallery @ Room 1927 for their first ever Spring Fling Paint Party! This fundraising event will provide attendees with the opportunity to paint their own 9″x12″ masterpiece with assistance from professional artists. Choose from a variety of iconic Bay-Area images, enjoy flowing libations and heavy appetizers, and raise money for the Mobile Arts Council’s programming and services while having fun and learning in the process.

Two sessions will be available while tickets last: May 28th from 6 to 9 p.m. and May 29th from 2 to 5 p.m. All art materials, food, and drinks are included with each ticket. Tickets cost $50 per individual and $90 per couple. Painting selections will include a Bumble Bee, Bienville Squirrel, Delta Crawfish, Hummingbird, Mobile Bay Jellyfish, Causeway Oyster, Gulf Shores Crab, Ketchum Fountain, Mobile Skyline, and Freestyle (Blank Canvas). Each painting option is designed by an area artist in their own artistic style. These participating artists include Ben Kaiser, Amanda Youngblood, Kathleen Kirk Stoves, Marnee Wiley, John Halliday, Lucy Gafford, and Vanessa Quintana. Select paintings will be raffled or auctioned at the events.

The May 28th event will feature a taco bar sponsored by P.S. Taco Company! May 29th will feature finger foods and desserts courtesy of The Simple Greek. Both events will have wine, beer, margaritas, and non-alcoholic drinks available for participants.

Register by the end of the day on May 26th! Get tickets today at www.mobilearts.org/paint-party or via phone at 251-432-9796.

