Mobile County district attorney candidate calls for investigation of robo calls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County district attorney candidate Keith Blackwood this morning is calling on state officials to investigate automated phone calls -- or robo calls -- he says purport to be from his campaign.

His opponent in the race, Buzz Jordan, denies responsibility for any such calls to voters.

Blackwood’s statement:

“Early this morning many of you woke up to an automated phone call (robo call) impersonating my campaign. My campaign has not and never will authorize ANY robocalls. Again, my campaign did not send these phone calls.

“For weeks now, my opposition has been sending illegal robocalls. Early this morning they continue the negative campaign practice by waking up voters of Mobile County pretending to be me. The audio has been copied from publicly available videos on my campaign Facebook page. This is disgusting politics, and I am saddened to see this in a Republican primary. We have reported these illegal robocalls to the Secretary of State and proper election authorities.”

Jordan’s response:

“My opponent issued a statement this morning accusing me and my campaign of sending out a robocall overnight. Neither I nor my campaign sent or authorized to be sent any robocall or mass text during the race for District Attorney.

“I have cross-crossed the county for the past few months meeting with voters, listening to their concerns and sharing my vision for addressing violent crime. My campaign has been a traditional media campaign consisting of commercials on TV and radio, ads in local newspapers, and outdoor boards. We have a Facebook page, a website and social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. They ONLY mass effort we have employed is a single email sent to registered voters in Mobile County at 9 a.m. Monday. That email went only to people who had opted in to receive such communication.

“My opponent is using this opportunity to decry “disgusting politics,” yet it is his campaign that has repeatedly made personal attacks against me, distorting my record and misleading voters. It was my opponent’s boss who posted two bizarre social media posts full of untruths about me and my record. It was my opponent’s campaign that sent out two misleading mailers. It is my opponent who makes false claims about my record as a prosecutor. It was the shadowy PAC supporting my opponent who posted a Facebook page using my image and name in an effort to discredit me. It was that same PAC that has run a smear campaign against me in the media.

“I have run an above-board campaign. I have not once even mentioned my opponent’s name, but rather, focused on my record as a prosecutor and an attorney, a community volunteer, a small business owner and my qualifications to be District Attorney.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.