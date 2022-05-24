More storms expected

(WALA) - Waves of rain and storms continue. Off and on rain will be the norm for the couple of days as deep Gulf moisture continues to stream in across the area. The skies will remain gray and rounds of showers with occasional heavy storms will continue through Thursday.

So be prepared to deal with rain and wet roads at any point.

The silver lining to this is that we need the rain, we have significant rainfall deficits across the area. Also, the temperatures continue to be more tolerable, generally in the low 80s for the next few days.

Beach and boating conditions will continue to be horrible while these waves of rain are coming in. So, it’s a no-go for a Gulf swim. Red to double red flags are flying on the beaches - which means the water is unsafe or even closed!

The good news is that this mess will be cleared out by next weekend, so Memorial Day plans should be good.

Have a great week!

