New Brittney Wood billboard installed as we approach ten years since her disappearance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are approaching ten years since Brittney Wood went missing back in May of 2012. Wood who was 19 at the time, was last seen at her uncle’s house near Styx river.

The search is still on to find out where she is, and what happened to her.

“It’s the nightmare that seems to never end. You always want to hear something new, something different. But with every passing day, it’s the same nightmare,” Brittney’s stepmom Stephanie Hankie said.

Thousands of miles away in Washington, Hanke continues to keep the name Brittney Wood fresh in everyone’s mind.

Since her stepdaughter went missing in 2012, she and Brittney’s father haven’t stopped searching.

“The big unanswered question is, ‘where is she’? We will not give up until she’s found. No matter what the outcome is,” Hanke said.

With help from donors and from Lamar advertising, a billboard now sits on Rangeline and Halls Mill road. In view of many as they commute through the area.

“Our hopes is that it will generate new tips and leads. It’s ten years later. Somebody who was younger then, somebody who was scared back then might now seeing her face might say ‘hey I remember her. She got pulled into this vehicle,’ or ‘hey I remember her. I was scared then, but now I’m ready to talk,’” Hanke said.

And for Brittney’s father, he hopes that any tips associated with this billboard will bring his family one step closer to getting closure.

“He believes it a little differently than I do. He does not believe that she’s with us any longer. But he does hope that this will bring us more tips and leads to find her. He does want her to be able to be laid to rest,” Hanke said.

