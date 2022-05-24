Advertise With Us
NOAA predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane flags flap in the wind as Hurricane Irene approaches Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 in...
Hurricane flags flap in the wind as Hurricane Irene approaches Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 in Monteo, N.C. . (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year — which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

---

