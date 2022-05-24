Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

One dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Demetropolis Road in Mobile

One dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Demetropolis Road in Mobile
One dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Demetropolis Road in Mobile(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Mobile.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Demetropolis Road near Karlan Road. Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Investigators have not released any other details about the case.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kennon Nicholas Farrow
Police searching for man accused of killing woman at gym in Pensacola
NOAA Predicts Very Active Hurricane Season
NOAA Predicts Very Busy Hurricane Season
Hurricane flags flap in the wind as Hurricane Irene approaches Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011 in...
NOAA predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Dauphin Island