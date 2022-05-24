One dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Demetropolis Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Mobile.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Demetropolis Road near Karlan Road. Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Investigators have not released any other details about the case.

---

