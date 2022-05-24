Police searching for man accused of killing woman at gym in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police want to find a man accused of killing a woman at a gym early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Kennon Nicholas Farrow, 39, went into Pensacola Fitness at 4:25 a.m. and gunned down 48-year-old Carla Elaine Williams. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said Farrow is now wanted on first-degree murder charges. He may be traveling in a grey Mercedes Benz with Florida tag number 154-RZU.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip at 850-433-7867.

---

