Police searching for man accused of killing woman at gym in Pensacola

Kennon Nicholas Farrow
Kennon Nicholas Farrow(Pensacola Police Dept.)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police want to find a man accused of killing a woman at a gym early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Kennon Nicholas Farrow, 39, went into Pensacola Fitness at 4:25 a.m. and gunned down 48-year-old Carla Elaine Williams. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said Farrow is now wanted on first-degree murder charges. He may be traveling in a grey Mercedes Benz with Florida tag number 154-RZU.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip at 850-433-7867.

