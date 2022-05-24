Stray bullet striking Mobile elementary school leaves parents angry and concerned

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are trying to figure out who fired a shot in Theodore last week.

The bullet shattered a window at an elementary school, while classes were in session.

But here’s something more upsetting, several parents telling FOX 10 News no one told them anything about it and they’re angry.

We’re told a school nurse heard the window shatter but no one was hit.

Police say it’s unlikely the school was the intended target, but some parents picking up their kids Monday afternoon, didn’t even know it happened.

“No, I didn’t even know. My kids told me that it happened, school didn’t tell me,” Rebecca Tyler said, who has two kids that attend Burroughs Elementary.

Tyler is a little annoyed and she isn’t alone.

“Mainly I was wondering why I wasn’t told that something like that happened and they didn’t notify the parents that it happened,” Tyler explained. “Like there was no letter, no phone call, no nothing.”

Several other parents, who didn’t want to speak on camera, say the same thing.

Neighbors who live in the area say it’s terrifying that something like this could happen in a place where people should be safe.

Deapolis King lives down the street from the school and is a concerned parent.

“You got little kids that go to school there and it could’ve hit anybody kid,” King said. “If my kid would’ve been there I would’ve been very concerned, and my kid does go to a school in Mobile County.”

Other neighbors who live around the school say they were sitting at home when the shots were fired.

Both Harley and Faye Curtis were shocked when they found out.

“It’s really shocking to hear that something like that could happen at a elementary school, there’s kids there and our home is right next to it,” Harley Curtis said. “So they say it was a stray bullet, that stray bullet could’ve been in our window.”

“I would be upset, scared for the children and would like to know who was involved? Are they trying to find, I know they’re trying to find out who did this, but it’s a shame. It makes it scary for the kids,” Faye Curtis said.

The school system sent a brief statement, it reads….

”On Friday afternoon, a stray bullet from the neighborhood pierced a window in the office building at Burroughs. No students were in the building, and there were no injuries. Mobile Police are investigating.”

FOX 10 News asked if the school went on any type of lockdown, or if parents were notified on Friday but didn’t get a response.

