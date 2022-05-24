Advertise With Us
Three killed in wreck on Lott Road in Mobile County

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At least three people died in a crash on Lott Road in Mobile County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near Gaynor Road just after 4:30 p.m. Along with the three fatalities, three other people were hurt.

Lott Road is closed as crews work to attend to the victims and clear the road.

No other details have been released. FOX10 News will update this story as we learn more.

FOX10 Traffic Tracker

