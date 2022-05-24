Upcoming events on Dauphin Island
Dauphin Island is looking forward to a Summer of fun! Mayor Jeff Collier joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information.
Market in the Park:
Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. at Green Park
Sunday Sunset Concerts on Dauphin Island:
April 24 (Ft. Gaines) – Lisa Mills 5:30-7:30pm Sunset 7:27pm
May 29 (West End Beach - Memorial Day Weekend) Symone French Band6-8pm - Sunset 7:49pm
June 26 (West End Beach) – SWING Band 6-8pm Sunset 7:58pm
July 31 (West End Beach) – Pine Hill Haints 6-8pm - Sunset 748pm
Sept4 (Ft. Gaines) – Jollies Band 5:30pm – 7:30pm Sunset 7:13pm
Oct 9 (Ft. Gaines) – Roman Street 4:30pm – 6:30pm - Sunset 6:29p
Family Movie Night:
Free event
May 26 Secret Life of Pets
May 27 Finding Nemo
June 2 Kung Fu Panda
June 3 The Borrowers
June 9 Up
June 10 Homeward Bound
June 16 Coco
June 17 Free Willy
June 23 It Takes Two
June 24 Megamind
June 30 Encanto
July 1 Jaws
July 7 E.T.
July 8 The Croods
July 14 Trolls
July 15 Parent Trap
July 21 Frozen
July 22 Teen Beach Movie
July 28 Moana
July 29 Ed
August 4 A Simple Wish
August 5 The Little Mermaid
August 11 Ella Enchanted
August 12 Andre
FREE Movies are held at West End Beach and begin at dusk (weather permitting). Bring beach chairs, blankets and bug spray (just in case) but please… NO glass, pets, or grills
