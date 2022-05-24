Upcoming events on Dauphin Island

Dauphin Island is looking forward to a Summer of fun! Mayor Jeff Collier joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information.

Market in the Park:

Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. at Green Park

Sunday Sunset Concerts on Dauphin Island:

April 24 (Ft. Gaines) – Lisa Mills 5:30-7:30pm Sunset 7:27pm

May 29 (West End Beach - Memorial Day Weekend) Symone French Band6-8pm - Sunset 7:49pm

June 26 (West End Beach) – SWING Band 6-8pm Sunset 7:58pm

July 31 (West End Beach) – Pine Hill Haints 6-8pm - Sunset 748pm

Sept4 (Ft. Gaines) – Jollies Band 5:30pm – 7:30pm Sunset 7:13pm

Oct 9 (Ft. Gaines) – Roman Street 4:30pm – 6:30pm - Sunset 6:29p

Family Movie Night:

Free event

May 26 Secret Life of Pets

May 27 Finding Nemo

June 2 Kung Fu Panda

June 3 The Borrowers

June 9 Up

June 10 Homeward Bound

June 16 Coco

June 17 Free Willy

June 23 It Takes Two

June 24 Megamind

June 30 Encanto

July 1 Jaws

July 7 E.T.

July 8 The Croods

July 14 Trolls

July 15 Parent Trap

July 21 Frozen

July 22 Teen Beach Movie

July 28 Moana

July 29 Ed

August 4 A Simple Wish

August 5 The Little Mermaid

August 11 Ella Enchanted

August 12 Andre

FREE Movies are held at West End Beach and begin at dusk (weather permitting). Bring beach chairs, blankets and bug spray (just in case) but please… NO glass, pets, or grills

