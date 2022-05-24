Wine tasting to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The following information was provided by Wine Knot:

Wine Knot is hosting a special wine tasting to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Brest Cancer. There will be 5 summer wines and light hors d’ourves this Wednesday night.

Located at 6001 Grelot Rd unit B (corner of Grelot and Knollwood Drive)

5/25 from 5-8pm

