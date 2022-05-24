Advertise With Us
Woman shot and killed at Pensacola fitness center

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A woman was shot and killed early today at a fitness center in Penscaola.

Pensacola police said that at about 4:26 a.m. a man walked into Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue and fired several shots at a female who was working out at the gym. She was struck several times and died of her injuries.

The suspect, who is described as a slim black male dressed in gray clothing, fled the scene and remains at large.

There were several others inside the gym at the time of the shooting, but there were no other injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

