Alabama lawmakers react to Texas elementary school mass shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of nearly two dozen people Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 18 children and three adults. The gunman is also dead.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago, according to the AP.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are all thinking about those in Uvalde, Texas. I am heartbroken for the innocent lives lost and the loved ones who are grieving. May God be with all those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-District 2, released the following statement:

“What happened today in Texas is tragic and horrifying. Please join me in praying for healing for those who were injured and comfort for the families who lost loved ones today.”

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tweeted about the shooting earlier Tuesday.

A heartbreaking tragedy in Uvalde, Texas claimed 15 innocent lives.



The situation was unimaginable. Please join me in praying for the victims and for the community as they mourn the loss of loved ones. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) May 24, 2022

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, tweeted she is horrified and heartbroken.

I’m horrified and heartbroken. No parent should ever have to fear sending their child to school. Praying for healing and strength for the families impacted and the entire Uvalde community.



This cannot be the norm. How many people have to die before Congress takes action? — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) May 24, 2022

President Joe Biden has directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims.

