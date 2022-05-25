Fairhope couple gets new “Home Sweet Home” from two charitable foundations

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanks to the generosity of dozens of sponsors and two charitable foundations, a Fairhope couple will soon have a brand-new home of their own.

The Baldwin County Homebuilders Association Charitable Foundation and the PR Foundation partnered in this first-time project called “Home Sweet Home.”

Johnny Stewart and his wife Crystal will soon move into a new $250,000 home built on the same lot Stewart’s childhood home stood. Pete Blohme, known affectionately as Panini Pete, gave Johnny a job 16 years ago after he saw he needed a leg up in life.

All these years later, Blohme says Stewart was the catalyst for forming the PR Foundation and this first project has been a huge success.

“This town has been so good to Johnny, to help raise these young individuals. They talk about, it takes a village and Fairhope’s a great village and so many people…and we’re missing some names here and there’s so many people that have contributed. It’s not about their life up to this point. It’s about where they’re going to create this forever safe home for them,” said Blohme.

The Baldwin County Homebuilders Association tries to sponsor at least one of these projects every year or two.

The PR Foundation focuses its charitable efforts on adults with special needs, military veterans, and no-kill animal shelters. They hope to have Stewart’s new home finished in the next two months.

