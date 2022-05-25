Healthy Living with USA Health: Cancer Support Services

It is time for another healthy living with USA Health segment on Studio10.

Sheila McElhany, BSW, Associate manager, patient supportive care services, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with information on cancer support services.

Sheila answers the questions below in the clip:

The MCI recently received grant funding to help patients get to their appointments. How is this funding being used?

Can you tell us about the need for transportation and lodging among cancer patients in our region?

Why is it so important that cancer patients make it to every appointment?

How can people in the community find out more about this?

For more information, visit USA Health online.

