Heavy rains cause wastewater overflows in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System is currently experiencing wastewater overflows as a result of heavy rains.

The Mobile County Health Department says the waterways affected are Three Mile Creek and Eslava Creek. A complete list of overflow locations and volumes will be provided once all overflows have stopped, according to the health department.

MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant. During heavy rains, storm water infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow, the MCHD says. Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed.

Meanwhile, the Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre has reported a Sanitary Sewer Overflow that occurred on Tuesday. The causes were a power outage and heavy rainfall.

A discharge estimated at more than 1,000 gallons and less than 10,000 gallons took place from a manhole on Shell Belt Road at Faith Street. The overflow reached a drainage ditch that eventually empties into Bayou La Batre. The affected area was cleaned and disinfected.

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Bayou La Batre for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

