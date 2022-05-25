Firefighter injured as Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to early morning house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighter was injured early this morning as units from the department responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Packingham Drive.

Flames were visible through the roof as units arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m., said Steven Millhouse, MFRD public information officer.

Millhouse said no occupants were found to be inside the home, and the injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment after receiving an injury from electric shock.

The fire was reported under control just after 6 a.m.

There is no confirmation on the cause of the fire as the investigation is still in its early stages, Millhouse said. However, the homeowner tells FOX10 News he believes the fire was possibly started by lightning.

According to the homeowner, he was at work when his security system company informed him that his fire alarm was going off. When he arrived, he saw flames and smoke coming from the home, along with several fire crews.

