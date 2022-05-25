Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor victims in Texas school shooting

Governor Kay Ivey's order states the flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday.
Governor Kay Ivey's order states the flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday.
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s governor has ordered flags at all state agencies be immediately flown at half-staff to honor victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting massacre.

In the directive issued Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey states:

“The people of Alabama stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Texas and will continue to uplift the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones in prayer.”

The governor’s order says flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday, May 28, at which they should be raised back to full staff.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD: Drive-by shooting injures 1 victim playing basketball
The Mobile County Health Department plans to begin spraying for mosquitoes this week.
Spraying for mosquitoes begins this week in Mobile County
Jessica Defloren Tubb
Mobile County woman sentenced in death caused by fentanyl injection
Car stalled out in water on Old Shell Road
Wet Wednesday causes problems for motorists