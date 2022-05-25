Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor victims in Texas school shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s governor has ordered flags at all state agencies be immediately flown at half-staff to honor victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting massacre.

In the directive issued Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey states:

“The people of Alabama stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Texas and will continue to uplift the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones in prayer.”

The governor’s order says flags are to be lowered until sunset on Saturday, May 28, at which they should be raised back to full staff.

