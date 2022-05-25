Keith Blackwood wins republican nomination for Mobile County District Attorney

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A heated race Tuesday night for the republican nomination for Mobile County District Attorney.

Keith Blackwood and Buzz Jordan not exactly the best of friends during the campaign.

Both hoping to replace Ashley Rich, who announced her retirement back in January.

Republican Candidate Keith Blackwood beat out his opponent Buzz Jordan.

Blackwood with almost seventy percent of the vote.

He has served as chief assistant district attorney under Ashley Rich.

Blackwood says if he succeeds Rich, there are some changes he’d like to make to the position.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to work with Ashley Rich for the last 14 years. She’s been an interval part of my career, we have the same values when it comes to being tough on crime when it comes to what needs to be done to keep the people of Mobile County safe,” Blackwood said. “I do have some ideas administratively within the office to try to address the backlogging, faster than we already are. I’m hopeful we can start implementing those things and looking forward to November and hopefully a win in November so that we can fully implement those things by January.”

Blackwood will be going up against democratic opponent Moeshae Donald in the fall.

