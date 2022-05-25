Manhunt for suspect accused of killing woman in Pensacola gym, witness recounts what he heard

UPDATE: Authorities have arrested Kennon Farrow, the man accused of killing a woman at the Pensacola gym Tuesday morning.

Farrow was arrested in Florida without incident during a traffic stop by members of the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, Pensacola Police, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol.

---

EARLIER STORY:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An urgent manhunt underway Tuesday night for a murder suspect accused of shooting a woman to death while she was working out at a gym in Pensacola. A witness said he heard everything unfold.

Police said suspect, 39-year-old Kennon Farrow, ambushed the victim, 48-year-old Carla Williams, inside the Pensacola Fitness center around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Williams died on scene.

Max Beasley was one of many in the gym working out as he does every morning. He said his back was turned when he heard the gunshots.

“I heard like the first three and didn’t think anything of it for some reason,” said Beasley. “I don’t know why because it sounded like a gunshot, but being in the gym, it didn’t register. If anything, I thought somebody was messing around behind me.”

When Beasley realized what he heard, he dropped his weights and bolted.

“I may have saw smoke or something from the gun, so I took off, and the closest thing was the bathroom,” he said.

He recalled those spine-chilling moments in the bathroom with others, not knowing if they were the next victims.

“At the time, we didn’t know that he was in there just trying to hurt one person,” he said. “In my head, I thought somebody had come in there and was trying to shoot at everyone.”

This cold-blooded crime left the community crushed. Williams was a life-long educator at Pensacola State College.

PSC sent FOX10 this statement, which reads in part:

“We are very saddened to hear of the death of our PSC family member and colleague, Carla Williams. Carla was a beloved PSC employee for over 24 years...where she had a positive impact on the lives of many PSC students and employees. The college offers our deepest condolences to Carla’s family, friends, and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.”

Beasley also sent his condolences to Carla’s family. He never expected a typical workout at the gym to end like this.

“Just startling,” he said. “You don’t think you’re going to run into something like that at the gym, so when it happens, like I said, it didn’t even register to me as gunshots.”

Beasley said everything unfolded in what felt like 30 seconds.

Investigators are still searching for Farrow and believe him to be in a small blue Nissan SUV.

PPD said be on the lookout for Kennon Farrow.

---

