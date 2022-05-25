Memorial Day Flag Relay Run 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:

This year’s relay is set to take place on Monday, May 30 @ 7:00AM.

Two runs will start simultaneously in two locations.

Route 1 will begin at Loxley Municipal Park on HWY 59 @ 7:00AM and travel South bound to the finish where Foley Beach Express intersects HWY 59 in Summerdale.

Route 2 will begin where Route 1 ends (where Foley Beach Express intersects HWY 59 in Summerdale) @ 7:00AM and travel south bound to the finish where the bridge crosses Alabama Point in Orange Beach.

The relay totals roughly 37 miles from Loxley to Orange Beach. Groups of 3 runners will carry the American Flag and the Armed forces flag, handing the flags off every 3 miles to the next group of staged runners.

Memorial signs featuring the 13 fallen American heroes killed at Abbey Gate, Kabul, AFG August 26, 2021 will mark the 13 start points used for each group of runners.

This relay has taken place for the last 13 years making this Memorial Day the 14th annual relay run to take place to honor our fallen heroes. The original relay in Mobile was organized by Endel Lee, a chaplain who observed a 24-hour remembrance in Iraq to honor those who died and decided he wanted to bring that remembrance back home. For the past 5 years now Tyler York has taken over as the organizer for the Baldwin County area to continue the Memorial Day Flag Relay and to “remember to remember” our fallen heroes and the sacrifice made for us to continue to live in freedom.

