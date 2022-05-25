Mobile County woman sentenced in death caused by fentanyl injection

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Mobile County woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug crimes, including actions that caused the overdose death of Kelsey Johnston.

The sentencing for Jessica “Allie” Defloren Tubb happened on May 12. Tubb was charged with 41 others in October 2020 for her involvement with the Crossley Hill drug trafficking organization which operated in Mobile County and elsewhere, distributing various controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone, Opana and Roxicodone to customers in southern Alabama and elsewhere, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Alabama.

That office provided details from the trial and sentencing in a news release this morning.

Tubb pleaded guilty in March 2021 to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Tubb also admitted in her guilty plea that she injected fentanyl into Kelsey Johnston that caused her death.

U.S. District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer handed down the sentence.

Testimony at the March 2022 jury trial of William Grant Owens, aka “Whip,” established that Tubb operated as the “right-hand man” or “do-girl” for Owens, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The testimony established that, among other things, Tubb sold drugs for Owens, held drugs for him, operated as a human tester of the drugs, particularly the heroin and fentanyl, and that she injected Owens’ customers with drugs.

The trial testimony further established that Owens directed Tubb to obtain the fentanyl and bring it to him on October 11, 2018, at the Rode Way Inn in Tillman’s Corner. Owens prepared the fentanyl on a spoon and had Tubb inject Johnston. Almost instantly, Johnston lost consciousness and was struggling to breathe, according to testimony.

Dr. Cameron Snider, a forensic pathologist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, testified that fentanyl attacks the lungs causing them to fill with fluid and impairs the respiratory system, which ultimately caused Johnston’s death in this case.

An eyewitness, who was also a drug user, testified that she attempted to assist Johnston. Neither Owens nor Tubb sought any medical assistance for Johnston, and they ultimately left her in the hotel room after she overdosed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The body of the deceased Johnston was found the next morning at approximately 11 a.m. when housekeeping personnel came in to clean the room.

Owens was convicted at trial and is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Moorer on June 30.

The investigation and prosecution of this case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

