Mobile man accused of shooting and killing his 61-year-old father

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Mobile. And his son is the one accused of pulling the trigger. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Demetropolis road.

The suspect is 24-year-old Cody White. And he had little to say as he was taken to metro jail. He’s charged with murder.

The victim is White’s own father 61-year-old Hugh White III. Police said he was shot several times.

Mobile Police said this homicide investigation started as a domestic dispute. The call came in at 1:30. Several officers and detectives responded

Hugh White was pronounced dead on the scene. Numerous people were questioned on scene and Cody White was arrested.

As of right now, there’s no motive for the crime.

