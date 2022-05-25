More severe weather is possible

(WALA) - A slow-moving front will bring the chances of severe storms and flooding to the area overnight and into Thursday.

We expect two potential rounds of rough weather. The first will move through in the early evening. The next issue develops after midnight and drags slowly through in the morning hours on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Level 2 Slight Rik for Severe Weather.

We are also in a flood Watch, with 3-5 additional inches of rain possible through tomorrow afternoon. The Rip Current Risk remains dangerously high at the beaches. Conditions won’t improve until Saturday. The tropics are quiet.

We already saw an EF-1 tornado in Pensacola earlier today: Winds appeared to strengthen near North Davis Dr to the south of I-10 and this helped to generate a brief tornado in the E Olive Rd/Whitmire Dr areas.

The tornado appeared to first organize and touch down near or on the property of Olive Baptist Church. The tornado moved to the northwest and reached its peak intensity along Whitmire Dr where clear convergence was noted. This was an area of more concentrated tree and power line damage. An RV camper was also flipped over and a shed suffered some minor roof damage. The tornado appeared to lift as it reached E Johnson Ave.

