More storms likely

(WALA) - More storms will develop later today starting at midday and into the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are all possible.

A tornado threat isn’t overwhelming but a brief tornado is possible so make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. We’ll be watching the radar over the next 36 hours very carefully.

A front arrives tomorrow to push out the rain and the humid air setting the stage for a gorgeous Memorial Day weekend!

Highs will be in the low 80s today but will jump to the upper 80s this weekend as the sunshine returns. However, with less humid air moving in, our morning temperatures will drop to the low 60s to start your Friday and Saturday.

