MPD: Drive-by shooting injures 1 victim playing basketball

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person playing basketball was injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responding to New Jersey and Charles streets discovered that an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing while the victim was playing basketball in the street around 7:30 p.m., according to MPD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

