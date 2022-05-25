Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD: Drive-by shooting injures 1 victim playing basketball

The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene...
The attorney general’s office said Sunday that 57-year-old Christopher Tkal died at the scene in Walpole(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person playing basketball was injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responding to New Jersey and Charles streets discovered that an unknown subject in an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing while the victim was playing basketball in the street around 7:30 p.m., according to MPD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Mobile County Health Department plans to begin spraying for mosquitoes this week.
Spraying for mosquitoes begins this week in Mobile County
Jessica Defloren Tubb
Mobile County woman sentenced in death caused by fentanyl injection
Car stalled out in water on Old Shell Road
Wet Wednesday causes problems for motorists
Heavy rains cause wastewater overflows in Mobile County