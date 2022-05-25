Advertise With Us
Newly renovated USA center to help students with disabilities

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama held a special ribbon cutting as USA’s Center for Educational Accessibility and Disability Resources debuted its newly renovated space.

The center helps students with physical, psychological or learning disabilities. The renovations give the students a better chance to succeed.

“We have a place to house a new 3-D printer which is going to be a game changer for making 3-D renderings of all kinds of materials which will help people with sensory impairments that are visually impaired or low vision,” said Michael Evers, sensory impaired tech coordinator.

Graduate assistant Jessica Hulquist said, “So we are pretty excited pumped about it because we have more of the room to do the things that we want to do that we couldn’t do before.”

The renovations included around 20 new offices and bathrooms. Prior to the renovations, the bathrooms were outside of the building.

