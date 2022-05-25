Advertise With Us
Paul Burch wins GOP nomination for Mobile County Sheriff

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paul Burch will be the Republican nominee for Mobile County Sheriff in November.

The MSCO Captain won his primary with a big win over Ed Albritton.

---

