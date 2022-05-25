Paul Burch wins GOP nomination for Mobile County Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paul Burch will be the Republican nominee for Mobile County Sheriff in November.

The MSCO Captain won his primary with a big win over Ed Albritton.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.