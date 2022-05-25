Pepsi Beach Ball Drop at The Wharf

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Wharf will celebrate the season with its So. Much. Summer. campaign beginning next Friday, May 27 with the annual Pepsi® Beach Ball Drop.

Five thousand beach balls will fall from above Marlin Circle around 4:40 p.m. — some specially marked for redeemable prizes. The event begins at 3 p.m. with a variety of kids’ activities, sponsored by Beachball Properties, available throughout the night including: a surf simulator, bouncy house, rock climbing wall, live animals and face painting. The night will close with the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience show on Main Street.

For those unable to make it onsite, the Pepsi Beach Ball Drop will be televised live on WKRG News 5.

Additionally, from May 30 to August 4, So. Much. Summer. will include recurring events Monday through Thursday aimed to provide fun, free activities for the entire family. Weekday events take place 6-9 pm.

On Wednesdays, for each child that completes the Pepsi Treasure Hunt for Hunger, The Wharf’s Anchor Campaign + Pepsi will donate $5 to Alabama Credit Union’s Secret Meals for Hungry Children Program.

So. Much. Summer. Schedule

Mondays - Sparks After Dark May 30 – August 1 | 6-9 pm; Fireworks at 8:45 pm | Palms Plaza + Main Street

Cost: FREE to attend

The weekly fireworks show will flash to life again this summer! Come early and enjoy a live, kid-friendly cooking class in Palms Plaza with Rouses Markets’ Chef Nino, then stick around to dance to the rhythm of the beat with DJ Silky, ride a camel and end the night with a snap, crackle + pop of color happening all season long.

Thank You to Our 2022 Fireworks Sponsors:

· May 30th - The Wharf Marina + Outfitter Store

· June 6th – YoHo Rum & Tacos

· June 13th – Kilwins

· June 20th – Villaggio Grille

· June 27th – SpringHill Suites by Marriott Hotel

· July 11th - The Island Church

· July 18th – High Cotton Bath Co.

· July 25th – Ginny Lane Bar & Grill

Tuesdays – Kids’ Night

May 31 – August 2 | 6-9 pm | Palms Plaza

Cost: FREE to attend

Tuesdays are for the kids! We’ll have a water slide, bouncy house, live animals, face painting, live animal encounters and much more. Don’t forget a swimsuit and towel!

Wednesdays – Pepsi Treasure Hunt for Hunger benefitting Secret Meals for Hungry Children June 1 - August 3 | 6-9 pm | Check-in at the Pepsi tent on Main Street

Cost: FREE to attend Each Wednesday, all me lads and lassies can come down to The Wharf for a swashbuckling good time. Pick up your treasure map to begin the quest and, once complete, be sure to return to where “X” marks the spot to claim your treasure. For each Cap’n that completes the hunt, The Wharf + Pepsi will donate $5 to Alabama Credit Union’s Secret Meals for Hungry Children program.

Thursdays – Bands After the Beach

June 2 – August 4 | 6-9 pm | Palms Plaza

Cost: FREE to attend

Featuring live music from local bands each week, it’s a great time to kick-off a fun weekend ahead. Bring a chair to set up in the perfect viewing location in Palms Plaza, then grab a drink in the Entertainment District and enjoy our free kids’ attractions including a balloon artist, stilt walker, magician and juggler. It’s a night that’s sure to entertain the whole family.

Fridays, Saturdays + Sundays – Weekend Fun

The property will host numerous other events throughout the season including live music at bars + restaurants, the Independence Day Celebration, Blue Marlin Grand Championship as well as the continuation of the C Spire Concert Series at The Wharf Amphitheater.

Phish will be live in concert for three nights during Memorial Day Weekend as well. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com

Times and dates are subject to change. For a full schedule and up-to-date event news, visit alwharf.com.

---

