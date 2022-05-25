Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Burgers

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets helps you kick off grilling season with these burgers that bring the sweet heat!

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs. ground chuck

1.5 tsp. kosher salt

1.5 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup crumbled bacon

1/2 cup diced jarred jalapeños

1/2 cup pepper jelly

STEPS:

In a large bowl mix together ground beef, garlic powder, black pepper and kosher salt. Gently combine well. In a separate bowl combine cream cheese, bacon, and jalapeño. Mix well. Make 5 or 6 burgers depending on the size burgers you prefer. For 5 burgers, split the beef mixture into 10 thin patties. Split cream cheese mixture into fifths. Stuff the cream cheese mixture between 2 patties. Seal edges so cream cheese is concealed. Continue with the remaining patties. Cook over medium high heat for 6-8 minutes per side. At the end of cooking, brush pepper jelly over the burgers and allow to melt.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.