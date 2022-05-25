Britt, Brooks head to runoff in Alabama Republican primary Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are heading to a runoff election to decide who the Republican nominee will be in the U.S. Senate race.

Britt and Brooks will face each other in the runoff election for Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat. Shelby announced in 2021 that he is retiring after this term.

Britt is the former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama. She previously worked as Shelby’s chief of staff.

Brooks currently serves Alabama’s fifth congressional district. Former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement for Brooks in March.

The runoff election is set for June 21. The winner will face the Democratic nominee, Will Boyd, in the general election.

DECISION 2022 Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.