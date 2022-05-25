Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Britt, Brooks head to runoff in Alabama Republican primary Senate race

Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are likely heading to a runoff election to decide who the...
Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are likely heading to a runoff election to decide who the Republican nominee will be in the U.S. Senate race.(Sources: Katie Britt and Mo Brooks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks are heading to a runoff election to decide who the Republican nominee will be in the U.S. Senate race.

Britt and Brooks will face each other in the runoff election for Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat. Shelby announced in 2021 that he is retiring after this term.

Britt is the former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama. She previously worked as Shelby’s chief of staff.

Brooks currently serves Alabama’s fifth congressional district. Former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement for Brooks in March.

The runoff election is set for June 21. The winner will face the Democratic nominee, Will Boyd, in the general election.

DECISION 2022
Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ivey wins Republican seat for governor in 2022 Alabama primary election.
Kay Ivey wins Republican nomination for governor seat in 2022 Alabama Primary
Mobile man accused of shooting and killing his 61-year-old father
Mobile man accused of shooting and killing his 61-year-old father
Cody White, 24 is accused of shooting and killing his father
Mobile man accused of shooting and killing his 61-year-old father
10 p.m. update on Senate primary
10 p.m. update on Senate primary
Ivey declares victory in GOP gubernatorial primary
Ivey declares victory in GOP gubernatorial primary