Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Runoff likely in Alabama secretary of state race

Outgoing state Auditor Jim Zeigler, (Top Left) leads three others in the Republican primary for...
Outgoing state Auditor Jim Zeigler, (Top Left) leads three others in the Republican primary for the Alabama secretary of state race, but not by enough to win the nomination outright.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Term-limited Alabama state Auditor Jim Zeigler is hoping to propel himself into another state constitutional office, but the numbers haven’t yet added up to an outright win.

Zeigler is looking to move in to the secretary of state’s suite of offices just down the hall in the Capitol, but he’ll most likely end up facing a fellow Republican in a primary runoff before those plans have any hopes of materializing.

Unofficial results showed Zeigler leading three opponents, as of early Wednesday morning, but with just 43% of the vote, he is far from being able to declare victory.

State Rep. Wes Allen holds the second most votes at around 39% and would be the likely opponent to face-off with Zeigler for the GOP nomination. Candidates Christian Horn and Ed Packard trail the frontrunners by a considerable margin with each pulling around 10% of the vote.

If the Republican primary ends up in a runoff, that race will take place on June 21.

The winner would take on Democrat Pamela Laffitte in the November general election.

DECISION 2022
Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baldwin County Commission District 2 nomination likely headed to runoff
Baldwin County Commission District 2 nomination likely headed to runoff
Blackwood wins Republican nomination in heated Mobile district attorney race
Blackwood wins Republican nomination in heated Mobile district attorney race
Burch wins GOP nomination for Mobile County sheriff
Paul Burch wins GOP nomination for Mobile County Sheriff
Burch wins GOP nomination for Mobile County sheriff
Burch wins GOP nomination for Mobile County sheriff
Ivey wins Republican seat for governor in 2022 Alabama primary election.
Kay Ivey wins Republican nomination for governor seat in 2022 Alabama Primary