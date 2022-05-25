Runoff likely to chose Alabama’s next state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men are vying to replace term-limited Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler, but none of them managed to outright win the Republican primary race Tuesday night.

Andrew Sorrell, Stan Cooke and Rusty Glover are locked in a three-way race. Unofficial results showed Sorrell with 41% of the vote while Cooke and Glover trailed with 33% and 26% each. About 75% of the vote had been counted, as of early Wednesday morning.

Sorrell was elected to represent District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and is hoping to move into a higher office.

Glover, a former four-term legislator, currently works with police and district attorneys in Mobile County, teaching students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

Cooke is the pastor of a Jefferson County church.

The top two candidates are expected to move on to a primary runoff that will decide the winner of the constitutional office, since no Democrat is running for the seat.

