Troopers name three people killed in crash on Lott Road in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers released the names of the three people who died in a crash on Lott Road on Tuesday.

They are identified as Ronnie D. Allen, 61, of Eight Mile; Ni’kiyah M. Lucy, 24, of Mobile; and Lauren M. Johnson, 30, of Citronelle.

Investigators said a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Allen and a 2006 Jeep Commander driven by Lucy crashed head-on near Gaynor Road around 4:30 p.m. Johnson was a passenger in the Jeep with Lucy. Three children in the Jeep were also hurt in the wreck.

No details about what led to the collision were revealed.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.