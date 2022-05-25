Advertise With Us
Troopers name three people killed in crash on Lott Road in Mobile County

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama State Troopers released the names of the three people who died in a crash on Lott Road on Tuesday.

They are identified as Ronnie D. Allen, 61, of Eight Mile; Ni’kiyah M. Lucy, 24, of Mobile; and Lauren M. Johnson, 30, of Citronelle.

Investigators said a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Allen and a 2006 Jeep Commander driven by Lucy crashed head-on near Gaynor Road around 4:30 p.m. Johnson was a passenger in the Jeep with Lucy. Three children in the Jeep were also hurt in the wreck.

No details about what led to the collision were revealed.

