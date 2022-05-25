A wet and stormy pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very wet and stormy pattern out there with more showers and storms that are moving from offshore to onshore. These are producing heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds. The risk continues all day but there will be breaks in the rain. Keep the rain gear close by and drive slowly due to the very wet roads! Most of the breaks in the rain today will come in the afternoon with more rain showing up tonight and tomorrow morning. A front arrives tomorrow to push out the rain and the humid air setting the stage for a gorgeous Memorial Day weekend! Highs will be in the low 80s today, but will jump to the upper 80s this weekend as the sunshine returns. However, with less humid air moving in our morning temps will drop to the low 60s to start your Friday and Saturday.

