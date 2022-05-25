Wet Wednesday causes problems for motorists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A soggy Wednesday morning is leading to troubles for some motorists making their way to their destinations across the area.

The accompanying video shows a car that stalled out in some highwater underneath the Old Shell Road railroad bridge near Sage Avenue in Mobile.

Motorists are advised to make sure they are driving safely out on the roads, as we are expecting more rain today.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.