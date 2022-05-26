ALEA urges beachgoers to be careful in the water during Memorial Day weekend

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands are expected to pack Alabama beaches this Memorial Day weekend. ALEA is urging vacationers to be mindful of conditions before they celebrate on the water.

“We just want everybody to take caution and watch out for each other and your families,” said Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.

Boating safety is a big priority. Boaters are advised to know where their life jackets are at all times and to make sure any children under 8-years-old are wearing life jackets as required by law.

“Be aware of where your throwable is, where every bit of your equipment in your boat is. Watch out for other boaters on the water not just yourself. Never boat under the influence of alcohol,” said Peoples.

ALEA says there have been 29 boating accidents in Alabama so far this year. 14 of them have resulted in injuries while six have been fatal. They say a lot of these accidents involved inattentive or inexperienced drivers.

“The Memorial Day holiday is not the time for new boaters to be getting out there learning how to operate a vessel,” added Peoples.

As always, rip currents are another concern for beach goers. Swimmers are asked to not swim alone and to pay attention to the flag warning systems as well as any signs of potential rip currents.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.