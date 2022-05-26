Daphne woman rescued after lightning strike sets house on fire

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Neighbors helped save a Daphne woman’s life Thursday after lightning struck her home setting it on fire.

Video shot by a FOX10 viewer shows the flames shooting from the roof of the home after being struck. Quick response by Daphne and Spanish Fort fire departments prevented the house on St. Simon Street from being destroyed.

A neighbor saw the smoke and jumped into action before the fire department arrived, rescuing his elderly neighbor who was still inside by breaking through the front door with a bat.

The homeowner was uninjured and resting at a neighbor’s house.

Daphne Fire Rescue says this was one of several lightning calls they had Thursday morning as severe weather rolled through.

