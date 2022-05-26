Event will honor decorated Navy veteran lost to brain cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Zack miller was a decorated navy combat veteran who tragically died with brain cancer in June 2021.

His family and friends are helping to keep his memory alive. You can join them at a special event coming up next month.

The event will be held on June 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. It will be held at the brand new collective eatery, The Insider at 518 Dauphin St. in Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.