Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Grand Bay man found guilty of manslaughter in West Mobile shooting death

Wesley Horton, who's also known as Wesley Ledbetter.
Wesley Horton, who's also known as Wesley Ledbetter.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who fired a shot that killed another man outside of a bar in West Mobile was found guilty of manslaughter.

In November 2019, Michael Beasley was shot dead while he was out celebrating his birthday with friends at Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.

The gunman was Wesley Horton, who’s also known as Wesley Ledbetter. Investigators said Horton was fighting with his girlfriend when Beasley tried to break up the altercation and was shot.

Sentencing is set for June 29.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alabama Marine Police urging boaters to stay safe on the water this holiday weekend
Alabama Marine Police urging boaters to stay safe on the water this holiday weekend
Project Search helps students with special needs snag jobs after yearlong program
ALEA along with other agencies will be patrolling beaches during Memorial Day weekend
ALEA urges beachgoers to be careful in the water during Memorial Day weekend
Daphne woman rescued after lightning strike sets house on fire
Daphne woman rescued after lightning strike sets house on fire
New band director at LeFlore placed on leave day after he's hired
New band director at LeFlore placed on leave day after he's hired