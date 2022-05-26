Grand Bay man found guilty of manslaughter in West Mobile shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who fired a shot that killed another man outside of a bar in West Mobile was found guilty of manslaughter.

In November 2019, Michael Beasley was shot dead while he was out celebrating his birthday with friends at Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.

The gunman was Wesley Horton, who’s also known as Wesley Ledbetter. Investigators said Horton was fighting with his girlfriend when Beasley tried to break up the altercation and was shot.

Sentencing is set for June 29.

