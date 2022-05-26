Gulf Shores building 12 new pickleball courts at Sportsplex

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City leaders announced a project that’s bringing twelve new pickleball courts to Gulf Shores.

The outdoor courts will be built at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex on County Road 6. Pickleball is the country’s fastest-growing sport, and the new courts will allow players to get on the courts year-round. Currently, the city’s temporary pickleball courts are located on outdoor basketball courts and the gymnasium at the cultural center.

The courts will have lights for nighttime play, and will also provide sports tourism opportunities through tournaments and league play.

Construction will begin in June and should open in December.

The cost of the project is $782,000 and will be split between the City of Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism.

---

