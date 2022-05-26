History Museum to host Viking Mead Tasting

The following information was provided by event organizers:

One of the world’s oldest alcoholic concoctions and a popular choice of Vikings, mead is a sweet, fermented drink made from honey and water. While the folks at Braided River come from a world of barley brewing, they have decided to make a foray into the historic world of mead to commemorate The Vikings Begin exhibit. The result is a strong yet sweet mead, handcrafted with local wildflower honey that’s fit for this special occasion, available exclusively at the History Museum of Mobile for this event you won’t want to miss!

This is an adults-only event. The Vikings Begin exhibit will be open for tours, and wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres will be served in addition to the mead tasting.

Viking Mead Tasting

Thursday, June 2nd, 5:30 - 7:30 PM

History Museum of Mobile

