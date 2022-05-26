Homeowners insurance review with EZ Insurance

The following information was provided by EZ Insurance:

With the rising cost of construction, now is the time to get an insurance review on your homeowners insurance. Most policies cover replacement costs only. Depending on when your policy was issued, the difference between the costs then and now can be tremendous. Don’t be under insured. Now is the time to get an insurance review. Once a storm enters the Gulf, no company will allow a policy to be written.

Also, make sure that you have Flood insurance. Most Homeowners policies do not cover flood damage!

EZ insurance

7875 Moffett Rd Suite B, Semmes, AL 36575

(251) 645-7283

https://www.ezinsurancellc.com/

---

