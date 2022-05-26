Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to fire at Camp Christian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters on Thursday morning responded to a building fire at the site of Camp Christian on Rabbit Creek Drive.

That’s off Rangeline Road.

MFRD indicated shortly after 8 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

People in the area told FOX10 News no one should have been inside the building and no one was hurt. We are reaching out to Mobile Fire-Rescue for additional information.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews respond to a building fire at Camp Christian on Rabbit Creek Drive. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.