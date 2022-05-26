Advertise With Us
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to fire at Camp Christian

Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters spray water onto a building that caught fire at the site of...
Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters spray water onto a building that caught fire at the site of Camp Christian on Rabbit Creek Drive Thursday morning May 26, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters on Thursday morning responded to a building fire at the site of Camp Christian on Rabbit Creek Drive.

That’s off Rangeline Road.

MFRD indicated shortly after 8 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

People in the area told FOX10 News no one should have been inside the building and no one was hurt. We are reaching out to Mobile Fire-Rescue for additional information.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews respond to a building fire at Camp Christian on Rabbit...
Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews respond to a building fire at Camp Christian on Rabbit Creek Drive.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

