Mobile man arrested after leading Mississippi, Alabama authorities on chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of multiple burglaries in Mississippi, including stealing a trooper’s service weapon, was arrested in Mobile after leading authorities on a chase.

Gary O. Byers Jr., 41, of Mobile was taken into custody near Interstate 65 between Government Boulevard and Airport Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Byers was wanted for a string of burglaries, including the burglary of a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper’s residence and theft of his service weapon.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi advised the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency of a chase involving the black 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Byers was driving east on Interstate 10 into Alabama, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA chased Byers, who was forced out of his vehicle by spike strips. Authorities said Byers fled on foot, jumped a fence and ran behind a business. Troopers were able to take him into custody.

According to investigators, Byers also had active warrants for burglaries out of Mobile and Baldwin counties. There will be additional charges because of the chase, ALEA said.

A bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

