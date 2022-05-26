Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile Police Looking for Teen in Bizarre Robbery

They Say No Weapon Used
By Byron Day
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bewildering robbery-with no weapon used-to steal a car title. That’s according to M-P-D. They say 19 year old Sean Gonzalez, Junior and his younger brother went to a local car dealership this past Saturday, the 21st, to make the final payment on his car. But investigators say while the pair was there, they not only took the final payment money from an employee, but also the title to the car. Police believe Gonzalez will try to sell the car to an unsuspecting buyer, because he can produce a title to the vehicle.

Sean Gonzalez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. Even though no weapon was produced, Gonzalez is charged with Second Degree Robbery, because there were two people who pulled the job, according to investigators.

If you have seen Gonzalez, call FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You dont have to leave your name when you make that call.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Public meeting about Gayfer's Building redevelopment in downtown Mobile
Man arrested after chase from Mississippi to Mobile
Mobile man arrested after leading Mississippi, Alabama authorities on chase
New text line will send rip current risk and surf conditions to your phone
New text line will send rip current risk and surf conditions to your phone
Man arrested after chase from Mississippi to Mobile
Man arrested after chase from Mississippi to Mobile