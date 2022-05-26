Mobile Police Looking for Teen in Bizarre Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bewildering robbery-with no weapon used-to steal a car title. That’s according to M-P-D. They say 19 year old Sean Gonzalez, Junior and his younger brother went to a local car dealership this past Saturday, the 21st, to make the final payment on his car. But investigators say while the pair was there, they not only took the final payment money from an employee, but also the title to the car. Police believe Gonzalez will try to sell the car to an unsuspecting buyer, because he can produce a title to the vehicle.

Sean Gonzalez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. Even though no weapon was produced, Gonzalez is charged with Second Degree Robbery, because there were two people who pulled the job, according to investigators.

If you have seen Gonzalez, call FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You dont have to leave your name when you make that call.

