New text line will send rip current risk and surf conditions to your phone

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The stormy weather stirred up the Gulf and that means rip current risks are high. That’s why you’re seeing double red flags-warning people to stay out of the water.

That’s why Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are stepping up to inform swimmers about the danger.

By texting ALBEACHES to 888777, you can receive a daily text with surf conditions and flags.

