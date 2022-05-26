Project Search helps students with special needs snag jobs after yearlong program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Inside a Battle House Hotel ballroom Monday, friends, and family celebrated the past and marked new beginnings for 13 Project Search graduates.

The Mobile County Public School program is for students with special needs.

They have spent the school year working and learning important job skills at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza and Battle House hotels. The goal is to prepare them for a future job.

“This program was amazing,” said CJ Walker, one of the Project Search graduates. “It was amazing since August the 11th 2021.”

We first introduced you to Walker in November. At the time, he was working with a mentor in the housekeeping department, learning how to clean rooms. He did so well the hotel hired him to work in the restaurant.

“I am in the kitchen as a steward and so I wipe the dishes and I check the pots and pans, dirty dishes and plates and silverware. 2449

The program’s participants spent the majority of their year working in the hotels. The other portion was spent with Project Search instructors who prepared them with other job skills. Five of the 13 people in the program have been hired at the two hotels.

“That’s why we work with them all year about is to get them employment and it’s awesome to watch them grow in this process and get their jobs,” said Christine Wells, a Project Search Instructor.

Project Search is a nationwide program. It is in more than 200 locations in 43 states, including Mobile County for the past 10 years.

The Downtown Mobile hotels are new program sites this year, but they are already thinking about the future.

“They started this program at the hotels and we feel that this will be long lasting for us,” said Teresa Arnold from the Riverview and Battle House hotels. “It has been beneficial for us because it helped us with our mentors here at the hotel that have showed them the different tasks.”

With CJ’s time in Project Search now over, he is looking forward to the best part of employment.

“Good news is I got me a paycheck,” he said.

