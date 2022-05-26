Robertsdale High School Band gets generous donation from Apple CEO

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Members of the Robertsdale High School Golden Bear Band got a big surprise Wednesday, May 25, 2022 thanks to the generosity of one very successful alumnus.

One behind the other, members of the Golden Bear Marching Band entered the band room. None of them knew what was happening but it was obvious by the TV cameras and school officials present, it was something big.

“We were thinking, I don’t even know what it could be. We were all contemplating, maybe it’s a new sponsor,” recalled Drew Ann Buettner. “Maybe it’s something to do with our new trailer. Maybe we got a new decal and then we walked in and we were like, oh my gosh.”

Buettner and her bandmates saw in front of them what they desperately needed. Nearly 30 new instruments, purchased with a donation of $100,000 from Robertsdale High School alumnus, Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“It’s so exciting to see our kids come in here. Like I said, it’s like Christmas morning with them actually opening up the cases and pealing the plastic off these brand-new instruments and then giving them for you know, trying them out,” said school principal, Joe Sharp.

This isn’t the first time Cook has given back to his alma mater. Sharp opened up a line of communication when he got the job in 2018. Since then, Cook has donated $50,000 annually for scholarships and purchased team jerseys. His generosity has created these moments which means a great deal to the students.

“I was super excited, exclaimed Drum Major, Julia Wofford. “I heard it with the other drum majors and we just freaked out and were so excited. We were like, no way. There’s going to be like all these new instruments. I don’t know if we would have had a marching show without it.”

Some of the new instruments cost between $7,000 and $10,000 apiece. Even with the generous donation, the band is about $30,000 short to purchase all the instruments it needs. If you want to help them meet their goal, you can find out how through the band’s Facebook page.

