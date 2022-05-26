Advertise With Us
Scattered afternoon storms possible

By Michael White
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - A tornado watch remains up for Escambia County, Ala., and for our Florida Panhandle counties until 2 p.m. The heaviest rain has moved east of Interstate 65 as of 10 a.m. and only scattered afternoon storms are possible. Everyone goes totally dry by 6 p.m. this evening.

Our sky will slowly clear out later today and we end up with mostly sunny sky conditions for Friday, the weekend and Memorial Day Monday! Highs will jump to the upper 80s those days, but mornings will drop to the low 60s thanks to drier and less humid air.

---

